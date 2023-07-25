In the Monmouth constituency we can boast some of the best agricultural shows in Wales. I’m pleased that the Monmouth show is back this year on Sunday 20th August. It was the biggest one-day show in Wales it attracts thousands of visitors, both young and old to the wonderful Wye Valley as does the local Chepstow show on Sat 12th August. I also look forward to the fantastic Usk Show on the 9th Sept, another brilliant opportunity to experience much of what the wonderful county of Monmouthshire and the wider region has to offer.