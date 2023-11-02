Letter to the Editor: Our local council, via sub contractors, eventually fills in the potholes which are the scourge of motorists everywhere.
BUT the same potholes seem to appear with monotonous regularity.
Councils are always pleading poverty despite our council taxes taking an even greater proportion of our income and in the case of Lydney alone they have hundreds of extra houses contributing to their coffers over the past few years and millions of motorists are paying a fortune in road fund licence for the “privilege “ of driving on the roads..
So where’s our money going?
Could it be that the pothole fillers are doing a slipshod job in repairing the same potholes over and over again and therefore have a ‘job for life’ and what guarantee do they give for their work?.
The authorities involved should check on their work to ensure it is not slipshod, or is this too much to expect?
Council tax payers and motorists deserve better.
Time for those in authority to get off their fat backsides and ensure that the work we are paying for is done properly in the first place.
All we are asking for is value for money – is that too much to ask?
Edward Kynaston, Lydney