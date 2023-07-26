Letter to the Editor: Now the NHS is so short-staffed that it cannot even help all of us who have health concerns to get treatment on an acceptable time-scale.
Why is this happening?
Why would people rush to get themselves diagnosed with dementia?
A lot of us oldies are coping with our disabilities well. Consider this: You would lose your driving licence for a start, and even if you are not currently driving, it is a useful and acceptable proof of your identity.
And anyway a lot of elderly people are much better drivers than the younger ones, and have responsibilities to others.
Tell you what though – you will be able to get dressed up and go and sit in a hall with a lot of old people who you do not know and have a piece of cake and maybe some music and a raffle.
Ann Onny (Ms), Forest of Dean