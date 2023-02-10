We held a coffee morning in the chapel to put the idea to everyone and we were really pleased with the enthusiasm shown. The only stipulation for everyone when creating homes for the map, was that they all had to be made using textiles. The artistic talents of members of our community showed in the different methods used to depict their homes, these included cross stitch, collage, embroidery, knitting and painting on material. We have to thank Angela Hayden and Andrea Wolf who both helped us to create homes for people who weren’t able to.