Letter to the Editor: If anyone who gave to the fighting fund to save our hospitals has been wondering why the towel was so easily thrown in once the site for the new warehouse (sorry, hospital) was found, and more to the point what happened to the funds raised, well I believe the surrender came because the fighting Forester is now such a rare thing.
So capitulation came easily to some. As for the money? Donated to an NHS charity! This wasn’t what people donated to and surely some notice of intent could have been given?
But no, the silence of the formerly eager H.O.L.D leaders for so long and this act feel to me personally like a knife in the back.
Name and address supplied