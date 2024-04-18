Talking of favourites – Monty Don shared his passion for Ammi (visnaga and majus) last week. Commonly known as Bishop’s Weed, I love it too but sadly so do my rabbits and I refuse to grow it just for them. It is a beautiful plant, like a more delicate cow parsley and likes plenty of water – which is useful in the current climate – but Monty didn’t mention that it can be toxic to dogs, cats and even horses. Like a lot of things in nature, it is a curious plant, as in India it is used as a medicinal herb for the treatment of vitiligo and psoriasis – and the root is chewed to give protection from strong sunlight. The seed can even be used as a popular condiment - but the sap is at best an irritant (wear gloves) and at worse, like many popular garden plants, can prove toxic to pets if ingested. The secret is not to let pets eat plants – it will save you a lot of anxiety.