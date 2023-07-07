The spire, soars to a height of 200ft, and on its top is a gilded cockerel weather vane. It was damaged by a lightning strike in 2007 and taken away to be restored. The top 18ft section of the spire was replaced in 2010, as well as the restored cockerel. It is a problem, that due to their height and structure, church spires are particularly vulnerable to damage caused by high winds and torrential rain. Repairs are very costly because of the cost of erecting scaffolding and the specialist work that has to be undertaken by stone masons.