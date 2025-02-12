At various times, in the 13th century, White Castle was held by the powerful families of De Burgh and De Braose. Edward I later gave the castle and its two neighbouring fortresses to his brother Edmund ‘Crouchback’, the earl of Lancaster, who improved the defences to withstand a possible attack by Llewelyn, the last Prince of Wales. But when he was murdered in 1282 the castle lost its importance as a place of defence and in 1320 it was recorded as being derelict. The Duke of Beaufort bought the property in 1825 and it is now under the protection of Cadw Welsh Historic Monuments