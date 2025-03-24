It was entrancing to watch Fred sketching a historic building, with deft strokes of his pencil, in order to provide a rough outline that would form the basis of a final drawing, which he would complete at home. I was just a child, but already, I was an admirer of Fred Hando. He certainly had a great influence on my life, because when I was older, I began exploring Monmouthshire on my bicycle. Reading his books and articles avidly, I took great delight in following in his footsteps. Then, later, on a few occasions I was even able to suggest locations to him that would be worthy of a visit.