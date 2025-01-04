The word ‘megalith’ was invented by an Oxford don, Algernon Herbert in 1849, when he anglicised the two Greek words mega (big) and llithos (stone). The word is used for any massive stone, but generally refers to a standing stone of the Neolithic period. They are not only found in Britain, but also throughout the world in : Asia, Japan, Korea, India, Iran, Syria, along the north coast of Africa, from Tripoli to Morocco, the Caucasus, the Crimea, Bulgaria, Sweden, Denmark and Europe.
There is no doubt that these mysterious stones were erected for some long forgotten purpose, and it would appear that our prehistoric ancestors possessed a special knowledge, which is often termed the ‘ancient wisdom’. It perhaps gave them the ability to harness and utilise terrestrial forces which we have yet to re-discover.
A large number of these stones consist of a strange material known as ‘pudding stone’, which is a conglomerate that seems to have been selected by the ancient people for reasons only known to themselves.
Over the years, these stones have become objects of superstition and many strange legends are associated with them. Some of the stones are supposed to walk, dance and roam around in the night, visiting local pools or rivers for a drink or a swim. It was once claimed that anyone who planned to visit the site of a ‘wandering megalith’ during its absence, in order to seek treasure at is base would not live to see the morning.
Near Michaelstone-y-fedw, in the private grounds of Druidstone House, is an impressive standing stone over 9 feet high and 7 feet 6 inches wide, which probably dates to the Bronze Age (c. 2300 - 800 BC). It is composed of sandstone and has been preserved as a garden feature in the grounds of the Victorian house which is named after it. A local legend claims that when a cock crows the stone will uproot itself and go down to the local river for a drink!
In the middle of a field between Llangybi Church and the River Usk, is a stone 6 feet in height, named after St Cybi, who is said to have gone there in the sixth century. There is a local tradition that the stone marks the spot where this wandering Cornish saint ‘settled for a while, but when King Ithel, the local ruler tried to have Cybi removed from his land, he was no match for the saint’s powers. His horse dropped dead, and the king was struck blind. He lay on the ground in such a state that Cybi took pity on him, and not only restored his sight, but also brought his horse back to life. In gratitude King Ithel presented Cybi with land on which to build a church.
The best known megaliths in Monmouthshire are the three standing stones situated in a field near the village of Trellech. They stand in a straight line and point to the sky at a crazy angle and are composed of pudding stone, which is best described as small pebbles ienclosed in a hard cement-like material.
Situated on farmland, in a field to the east of Langstone Court, south of the M4 is a squat stone, composed of conglomerate material, and it has given the name Langstone to this locality. It should really be Longstone, for the stone was once quite tall, but at some time in the past an attempt was made by a ploughman to remove it. A chain was attached to the stone; man and horses heaved and heaved, but the stone was set very deep in the ground, and it broke off leaving a remnant just 2 feet high and 4. ½ feet square.
Cromlech is a term that is used to describe a stone tomb that once had an earthen covering mound, but the massive capstone and supporting stones are now exposed. The word is Welsh for ‘bent flagstone’, and was first used to describe a prehistoric tomb, by George Owen the sixteenth century Pembrokeshire historian. The word dolmen, invented by a French archaeologist in 1796, is derived from the Breton words tol (table) and men (stone). It describes structures which are in the form of a prehistoric stone table and consists of standing stones that balance one or more flat capstones on top, forming a kind of primitive chamber
Gaer Llwyd, which stands in a field beside the B4235, between Usk and Shirenewton is the finest of the three cromlechs in Monmouthshire. It is situated at an altitude of 700 feet, and five of the supporting stones remain, although the one at the north end has fallen inwards. They vary in height from 3 feet to 4½ feet and are composed of conglomerate. Their arrangement suggests that the burial chamber was either a double one, or that a supplementary cist was added at one end. The large covering stone must have been even bigger before it was broken, but still measures 12 feet by 5 feet and is 9 to 12 inches thick.
Gwern y Cleppa is another cromlech , situated in a field about 50 yards north of the M4 and is clearly visible above the eastbound carriageway. It is best approached by following a lane and a footpath leading from Bassaleg, and enough remains of the monument to show that it was once a structure of considerable size. Three of the uprights remain in situ, but one of the supports, more than 4 feet in length lies under the covering stone. Originally the cromlech probably occupied an area of about 12 feet square. The cist lay south east and north west and the covering earthen mound would have been about 50 feet in diameter.
There are over 900 stone circles of varying sizes still in existence in the British Isles, dating from around 3300 BC to 1500 BC. They are to be found mainly in the upland areas , and range in shape from true circles to ellipses, egg-shapes and flattened circles. In Wales the circles are not impressive in size, like those in England such as Stonehenge or Avebury, but consist of small compact stones, usually about 3 to 4 feet in height.
Over the centuries, a large number of stone circles have been destroyed through agricultural activities and road-building. The only existing stone circle in Monmouthshire can be found on the southern side of Mynydd Llwyd (Grey Hill), near Wentwood, at an altitude of about 900 feet. It is 32 feet in diameter, and in 1889 was described as consisting of thirteen prostate stones, which is unusual, and several are even touching each other. In summer the circle can be hidden by the bracken, but two remaining standing stones (6 feet and 7 feet tall) to the north-east can usually be seen. These two outer stones are in line with the midwinter sunrise point.