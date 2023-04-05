Letter to the Editor: We have yet another increase in council tax at a time when everyone is finding it difficult to make ends meet.
Did you know holiday lets are exempt from paying council tax, when they are reaping in large amounts of revenue and a burden on the local services such as waste collection and the environment?
Same old story the rich get richer and the poor get put upon.
It’s about time this legislation was changed to make it fairer for everyone as they could make a very large contribution to the rest of us struggling to make ends meet.
D. Williams, Lydney