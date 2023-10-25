For a health board supposed to serve all residents in Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly, these changes mean that the only minor injuries unit open overnight will be the Royal Gwent in Newport – hardly central or accessible to the majority of residents in South East Wales. We’ve already lost Accident & Emergency and maternity services from Nevill Hall and only last year saw the downgrading of Monmouth and Chepstow ambulance stations. What next?