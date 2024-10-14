I have visited several schools in the constituency and meet with many resolute students and teachers. I have seen firsthand the challenges some schools are facing with ageing and inadequate facilities. I have been consistently inspired by the commitment of the teachers and head teachers. I have visited Forest High and Five Acres and was hugely impressed by the level of improvements to the education delivered. I know our schools welcome the recruitment drive for 6,500 teachers, the fair pay deal for school staff, the review of the Curriculum and the end of the one-word Ofsted reports. But I am very aware of how critical it is for both schools to see improvements to their facilities – and so I will be writing to the education minister to highlight these cases.