This is the first of what I hope will be regular updates from me. It is a great privilege to have been elected to represent the constituents of the Forest of Dean.
As a new MP, the first three months has been a real rollercoaster, and one that I have thoroughly enjoyed. I receive hundreds of emails every day. All new MPs have faced this overwhelming challenge, but my team is getting on top of it to make sure you get the responses you need and deserve.
Friday surgeries run across the constituency are now a key part of my weekly routine. I have tackled a wide range of casework, from environmental concerns, homelessness, immigration, health issues and much more. Constituents can book a slot to attend my weekly surgeries by emailing [email protected].
Labour has begun the change it promised. The UK’s finances are in a worse state than we expected and we face tough choices to be able to invest for the future. Growing the economy is our priority and I have been delighted to start to get to know some of the great businesses in the Forest of Dean that want a government that’s on their side. Our new National Wealth Fund will help drive growth and create 100,00 well-paid jobs.
Our first 100 days has seen the end of the damaging industrial disputes, emergency measures to recruit more doctors; we have launched the Border Security Command to smash the human smuggling gangs, taken measures to tackle antisocial behaviour and dealt swifty and firmly with the far-right riots. The busy programme of new legislation has seen the Great British Energy Bill to set up a new publicly owned, clean energy company and put the need to protect our environment front and centre. The Employment Rights Bill will give workers a fairer deal.
Beyond casework, the most fulfilling part of my role has been visiting local organisations to learn about their work. Over the past 100 days, my team and I, have had the privilege of meeting with many fabulous organisations including, Citizens Advice, NFU, Abbeycare, AccXel, Two Rivers Housing, The Wesley, Bromsberrow Shop, FVAF, The Wetlands & Wildfowl Trust and Speech House.
I have visited several schools in the constituency and meet with many resolute students and teachers. I have seen firsthand the challenges some schools are facing with ageing and inadequate facilities. I have been consistently inspired by the commitment of the teachers and head teachers. I have visited Forest High and Five Acres and was hugely impressed by the level of improvements to the education delivered. I know our schools welcome the recruitment drive for 6,500 teachers, the fair pay deal for school staff, the review of the Curriculum and the end of the one-word Ofsted reports. But I am very aware of how critical it is for both schools to see improvements to their facilities – and so I will be writing to the education minister to highlight these cases.
This week I delivered my maiden speech in Parliament, which is another significant milestone. With so many new MPs there has been quite a queue to make this formal speech. It was great to be able to reference some of the fantastic community spirit and places we have here in the Forest. It was also an opportunity for me to acknowledge my predecessors and give insight into what I hope to be able to support and have an influence over during the coming parliament.
Since being elected it’s been an exhilarating time. It humbles me and fills me with an enormous sense of pride to be representing the Forest in Parliament. It is going to take a lot of work to undo the damage of the last 14 years, but my team and I are committed to working to make the Forest a better place for everyone.