It has been a busy few weeks for me across Parliament and the Forest of Dean. I have been contacted by many constituents sharing their frustrations with Gloucestershire Constabulary’s decision to suspend all new firearm license applications and the 24-month delay in processing existing ones. This suspension has caused significant disruption for firearm owners in the Forest of Dean, including gamekeepers, farmers, and pest controllers.
I raised this issue in the House of Commons and wrote to both Gloucestershire Constabulary and the Home Secretary, urging immediate action to address the delays. This problem has affected not only the Forest of Dean, but many constituencies across Gloucestershire. It was encouraging to have the support of three other Gloucestershire MPs, who added their signatures to the letter. I am pleased to share that Gloucestershire Constabulary have now responded to my request, confirming that they “will re-open grant applications on 2nd December 2024” and “will continue to prioritise those who need weapons for occupational reasons.”
On November 15, I attended the EDF consultation meeting in Westbury-on-Severn to discuss their proposal to create a ‘Saltmarsh’ in Rodley. I, and many constituents, were left frustrated by EDF’s poor performance at the meeting. They failed to answer key questions from local residents about the impact of the Saltmarsh and their removal of the Acoustic Fish Deterrent at Hinkley Point C. I have heard from constituents who feel concerned about important decisions being made without their livelihoods being considered. I want to assure my constituents that I will continue to closely monitor the situation. EDF is planning to consult in January with updated proposals. In the meantime, I will be writing to Ministers to raise my concerns about the consultation process and I will work with local stakeholders to ensure constituents concerns are addressed.
Last week, I met with the National Farmers Union (NFU) and local farmers to discuss Agricultural Property Relief (APR). There have been concerns raised about this policy, and I am taking all feedback on board. The government is committed to supporting our farming community, and Labour has pledged £5 billion to the farming budget over the next two years— the largest investment in sustainable food production in history. Agriculture remains a cornerstone of our local economy in the Forest of Dean, and I am committed to advocating for the farming community. I am also looking forward to visiting more local farms over the next few months!
On Saturday, I did a 12 hour shift the local Community First Responders to see the work they do throughout the South West. These dedicated volunteers are often the first on the scene in emergencies, providing life-saving care. Witnessing their work highlighted the need for properly funded and equipped frontline ambulance teams.
In news for our younger constituents, last week we celebrated UK Parliament Week. I visited Lydbrook Primary School, where I spoke with students about the role of MPs and Parliament in our democracy. I enjoyed answering their questions and listening to their ideas on how we can improve our community. I have also written to every primary school in the Forest of Dean offering them a visit.
Finally, my thoughts are with everyone affected by the recent flooding in the Forest of Dean. Storm Bert caused a tragic loss of life and misery to families and businesses across the country. I know many local people have experienced damage to their homes and businesses, roads have been closed and schools affected. I will be reaching out to Gloucestershire County Council and the Environment Agency to better understand what went wrong and seek information on how we can prevent this in the future. If you or someone you know needs support, please do not hesitate to get in touch with my office. You can contact me at [email protected].