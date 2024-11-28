Finally, my thoughts are with everyone affected by the recent flooding in the Forest of Dean. Storm Bert caused a tragic loss of life and misery to families and businesses across the country. I know many local people have experienced damage to their homes and businesses, roads have been closed and schools affected. I will be reaching out to Gloucestershire County Council and the Environment Agency to better understand what went wrong and seek information on how we can prevent this in the future. If you or someone you know needs support, please do not hesitate to get in touch with my office. You can contact me at [email protected].