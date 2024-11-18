Forecast. Perhaps wintry conditions then rain. Turning milder. Flooding risk. Thursday Showers. Day 4C/39F Night -1C/30F in Staunton. Light NWFriday Showers. Day 5C/41F Night -1C/30F in Ballingham. Light/VSaturday Rain/Showers. Day 9C/48F Night 2C/36F in Stroat. Mod SWSunday Rain/Showers. Day 10C/50F Night 3C/37F in Bream. Mod SWMonday Showers. Day 9C/48F Night 4C/39F in Hardwicke. Mod SWTuesday Showers. Day 9C/48F Night 2C/36F in Cinderford. Light/VWednesday Dry, sunny. Day 7C/45F Night 2C/36F in Ruardean. Light/VOutlook: Unsettled; Late single figure temperatures.Risk of Snow: 55%Chances of White Christmas: 10%Sunrise: 7.43 a.m. Sunset: 4.13 p.m.Moonrise: 9.44 p.m. Moonset: 1.25 p.m.