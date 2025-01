Forecast. Some rain a times, possibly with a wintry edge. Gusty winds.Thursday Rain/Showers. Day 7C/45F Night 2C/36F in Foy. Mod WFriday Rain/Showers. Day 11C/52F Night 5C/41F in Bream. Strong SWSaturday Largely dry. Day 8C/46F Night 3C/37F in Hardwicke. Mod SWSunday Largely dry. Day 8C/46F Night 4C/39F in Oxenhall. Mod SWMonday Rain/Showers. Day 9C/48F Night 5C/41F in Stroat. Mod SWTuesday Showers. Day 10C/50F Night 6C/43F in Coleford. Mod SWWednesday Largely dry. Day 10C/50F Night 6C/43F in Lea. Mod SWOutlook: Unsettled; Temperature range 7C to 11C.Risk of Snow: 25%Sunrise: 8.05 a.m. Sunset: 4.44 p.m.Moonrise: 2.51 a.m. Moonset: 11.06 a.m.