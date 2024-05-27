Forecast. Generally dry with some sunshine. Fair temperatures. Light winds. Thursday Showers. Day 17C/63F Night 11C/52F in Cinderford. Mod NW Friday Dry, sunny spells. Day 17C/63F Night 10C/50F in Newent. Light NW Saturday Largely dry. Day 17C/63F Night 9C/48F in Hardwicke. Light NW Sunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 17C/63F Night 9C/48F in Bream. Light NW Monday Dry, sunny spells. Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Bulley. Light NW Tuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 18C/66F Night 11C/52F in Stroat. Light/V Wednesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 19C/66F Night 11C/52F in Foy. Light/V Outlook: Largely settled; similar temperatures. Pollen Count: Low/Mod UV: Low/Mod Sunrise: 5.00 a.m. Sunset: 9.20 p.m. Moonrise: 2.14 a.m. Moonset: 12.10 p.m.