Forecast.  Generally dry with some sunshine.  Fair temperatures.  Light winds. Thursday  Showers.  Day 17C/63F Night 11C/52F in Cinderford.  Mod NW Friday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 17C/63F Night 10C/50F in Newent.  Light NW Saturday  Largely dry.  Day 17C/63F Night 9C/48F in Hardwicke.  Light NW Sunday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 17C/63F Night  9C/48F in Bream.  Light NW Monday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 18C/64F Night 10C/50F in Bulley.  Light NW Tuesday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 18C/66F Night 11C/52F in Stroat.  Light/V Wednesday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 19C/66F Night 11C/52F in Foy.  Light/V Outlook:  Largely settled; similar temperatures. Pollen Count: Low/Mod UV: Low/Mod Sunrise: 5.00 a.m.  Sunset: 9.20 p.m. Moonrise: 2.14 a.m.  Moonset: 12.10 p.m.