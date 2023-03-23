Having had 13 years in government the Tories want you to forget the NHS, the cost of living crisis, fuel costs, Partygate, sewage in our rivers and seas, Hancock, corruption, nepotism and money to mates, the disastrous Afghan withdrawal, covid deaths, strikes, the highest inflation in the G7, tractor porn, education, cuts to police numbers, and over a decade of failure dealing with migration. No, “Never mind those things: look, I’ve got a tiger over here! Grrrr!”