This morning you have the future of Ross on Wye in your hands. I really believe this decision is that important. Do we protect our beautiful town, protect our public realm from litter and anti-social behaviour, prioritise public health, support our small businesses, protect the highways and aspire for something better than yet another fast food outlet that has zero interest in our local community – I appreciate none of you live in the ward but if you took a walk round Ross Spur you would see the litter and state of the area (see attached) is a blight on Ross and Herefordshire along with the almost daily accidents or near accidents on the Labels roundabout – trying to get out of that roundabout particularly at peak times is a death trap and nigh on impossible given the 5 exits and fast approach traffic off the M50. This is before we move on to the recent press around the alleged culture at McDonalds which has seen young women coming out in their droves highlighting alleged sexual harassment and much worse such as the allegations involving Elizabeth Haigh who was 18 and a 6th form student.