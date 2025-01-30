Sometimes I have pups which keep me on my toes as they learn so quickly. Whichever, you always need to work with your pup at their speed of learning. There is no one size that fits all!I am sometimes asked, ‘shouldn’t my puppy be able to do this by now?!’ and my answer is no, there is no timeline for what they can or cannot do. We discuss expectations and then work out what the pup needs to enable them to have a positive learning experience.