Cleaning up our rivers continues to be a pressing issue for both myself and the UK Government. I welcome the publication of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water’s manifesto for improving river water quality in Wales and it was good to see Natural Resources Wales at a symposium organised by Friends of the Lower Wye in Monmouth on Friday evening. The UK Government has brought in restrictions to tackle sewage discharges from storm overflows but, of course, we don’t have any power on that in Wales. I was disappointed to hear Lesley Griffiths,