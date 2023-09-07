He told me how he landed in Normandy on D-Day at Gold Beach and saw a lot of his fellow serviceman get shot. He then fought this way through Europe, before helping to liberate the notorious Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp. Dennis recounted how he remembered bodies being piled high and is still haunted by the stench of death. Our brave veterans of WWII are now very elderly and unfortunately won’t be with us for much longer. I would encourage anyone who has a chance to listen to their stories to retell them, so their sacrifice is never forgotten.