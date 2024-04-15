Forecast. Plenty of dry weather around. Rising temperatures. Thursday Dry, sunny spells. Day 13C/55F Night 3C/37F in Newent. Light NW Friday Dry, sunny spells. Day 15C/59F Night 6C/43F in Brookend. Light NW Saturday Dry, sunny spells. Day 16C/61F Night 6C/43F in Baysham. Light N Sunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 17C/63F Night 6C/43F in Longhope. Light/V Monday Dry, sunny spells Day 16C/61F Night 6C/43F in Walford. Light/V Tuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 15C/59F Night 5C/41F in Blakeney. Light/V Wednesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 14C/57F Night 5C/41F in Bream. Light/V Outlook: Largely settled; similar temperatures. Pollen Count: Mod UV: Mod Sunrise: 6.08 a.m. Sunset: 8.16 p.m. Moonrise: 2.16 p.m. Moonset: 5.03 a.m.