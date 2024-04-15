Forecast.   Plenty of dry weather around.  Rising temperatures. Thursday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 13C/55F Night 3C/37F in Newent.  Light NW Friday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 15C/59F Night 6C/43F in Brookend.  Light NW Saturday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 16C/61F Night 6C/43F in Baysham.  Light N Sunday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 17C/63F Night 6C/43F in Longhope.  Light/V Monday  Dry, sunny spells  Day 16C/61F Night 6C/43F in Walford.  Light/V Tuesday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 15C/59F Night 5C/41F in Blakeney.  Light/V Wednesday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 14C/57F Night 5C/41F in Bream.  Light/V Outlook:  Largely settled; similar temperatures. Pollen Count:  Mod UV:  Mod Sunrise: 6.08 a.m.  Sunset: 8.16 p.m. Moonrise: 2.16 p.m.  Moonset:  5.03 a.m.