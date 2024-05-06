Forecast.   Dry to start, rain later.  Some warm temperatures. Thursday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 20C/68F Night 9C/48F in Foy.  Light/V Friday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 21C/70F Night 11C/52F in Bream.  Light/V Saturday  Dry, sunny spells.  Day 22C/72F Night 11C/52F in Lea.  Light/V Sunday  Largely dry.  Day 21C/70F Night 11C/52F in Cinderford.  Light SE Monday  Largely dry.  Day 19C/66F Night 11C/52F in Hardwicke.  Light SE Tuesday  Rain/Showers.  Day 17C/63F Night 11C/52F in Newent.  Light/V Wednesday  Showers.  Day 15C/59F Night 8C/46F in Staunton.  Light/V Outlook:  Unsettled; fair temperatures. Pollen Count: Mod/High UV: Mod/High Sunrise: 5.27 a.m.  Sunset: 8.51 p.m. Moonrise: 5.43 a.m.  Moonset:  11.25 p.m.