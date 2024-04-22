Forecast. Rain sweeps the region. Stuttering temperatures. Thursday Largely dry. Day 11C/52F Night 2C/36F in Foy. Light NW Friday Largely dry. Day 12C/54F Night 3C/37F in Hardwicke. Light/V Saturday Rain/Showers. Day 11C/52F Night 4C/39F in Bream. Light S Sunday Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 5C/41F in Oxenhall. Light S Monday Showers. Day 13C/55F Night 6C/43F in New Mills. Light/V Tuesday Showers. Day 13C/55F Night 7C/45F in Wibdon. Light/V Wednesday Largely dry. Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Lea. Light/V Outlook: Changeable; temperatures rallying. Pollen Count: Low/Mod UV: Mod Sunrise: 5.54 a.m. Sunset: 8.28 p.m. Moonrise: 10.47 p.m. Moonset: 6.28 a.m.
Weather for the week ahead in your area with Jonathan Powell
Wednesday 24th April 2024 6:01 am
Share
Wellies at the ready! (Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay) (Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay)
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |