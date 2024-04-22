Forecast.   Rain sweeps the region.  Stuttering temperatures. Thursday  Largely dry.  Day 11C/52F Night 2C/36F in Foy.  Light NW Friday  Largely dry.  Day 12C/54F Night 3C/37F in Hardwicke.  Light/V Saturday  Rain/Showers.  Day 11C/52F Night 4C/39F in Bream.  Light S Sunday  Showers.  Day 12C/54F Night 5C/41F in Oxenhall.  Light S Monday  Showers.  Day 13C/55F Night 6C/43F in New Mills.  Light/V Tuesday  Showers.  Day 13C/55F Night 7C/45F in Wibdon.  Light/V Wednesday  Largely dry.  Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Lea.  Light/V Outlook:  Changeable; temperatures rallying. Pollen Count: Low/Mod  UV: Mod Sunrise: 5.54 a.m.  Sunset: 8.28 p.m. Moonrise: 10.47 p.m.  Moonset:  6.28 a.m.