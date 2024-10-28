Forecast. Dry and settled. Feeling colder. Mist and fog patches.Halloween Dry, sunny spells. Day 15C/69F Night 8C/46F in Lea. Light/VFriday Dry, sunny spells. Day 15C/59F Night 8C/46F in Staunton. Light/VSaturday Dry, sunny spells. Day 14C/57F Night 7C/45F in Awre. Light NESunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 13C/55F Night 5C/41F in Newent. Light NEMonday Dry, sunny spells. Day 11C/52F Night 4C/39F in Stroat. Light NEBonfire N Dry, sunny spells. Day 11C/52F Night 3C/37F in Walford. Light NEWednesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 11C/52F Night 2C/36F in Foy. Light NEOutlook: Unsettled; Early teen temperatures.Sunrise: 7.06 a.m. Sunset: 4.45 p.m.Moonrise: 5.57 a.m. Moonset: 4.06 p.m.