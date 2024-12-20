Forecast. Some showers around to see in the New Year. Mist/Fog.Boxing Day Dry, sunny spells. Day 9C/48F Night 5C/41F in Bream. Light SFriday Dry, sunny spells. Day 8C/46F Night 5C/41F in Newent. Light/VSaturday Dry, sunny spells. Day 9C/48F Night 2C/36F in Stroat. Light/VSunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 7C/45F Night 2C/36F in Walford. Light/VNew Year's Eve Dry, sunny spells. Day 7C/45F Night 5C/46F in Foy. Light SWNew Year's Day Showers. Day 9C/48F Night 3C/39F in Hardwicke. Mod SWWednesday Showers. Day 8C/46F Night 5C/41F in Cinderford. Mod SWOutlook: Changeable; late single figure/early double figure temperatures.Risk of Snow: 5%Sunrise: 8.15 a.m. Sunset: 4.03 p.m.Moonrise: 3.49 a.m. Moonset: 12.42 p.m.