Forecast. Essentially dry; risk of the odd wintry shower. Cold and frosty.
Thursday Largely dry. Day 3C/37F Night -3C/27F in Walford. Light NW
Friday Largely dry. Day 3C/37F Night -2C/28F in Crow Hill. Light SE
Saturday Dry, sunny spells. Day 2C/36F Night -2C/28F in Bream. Light/V
Sunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 3C/37F Night -1C/30F in Newent. Light SW
Monday Largely dry. Day 4C/39F Night 1C/34F in Hardwicke. Light SW
Tuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 4C/39F Night 0C/32F in Stroat. Light NE
Wednesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 5C/41F Night 2C/36F in Lea. Light NE
Outlook: Mostly settled; Temperature range 4C to 6C.Risk of Snow: 40%Sunrise: 8.17 a.m. Sunset: 4.22 p.m.Moonrise: 12.06 p.m. Moonset: 5.15 a.m.