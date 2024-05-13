Forecast. A scattering of showers mixed in with sunshine. Feeling warm. Thursday Scattered showers. Day 19C/66F Night 9C/48F in Foy. Light/V Friday Scattered showers. Day 17C/63F Night 11C/52F in Stroat. Light N Saturday Scattered showers. Day 18C/64F Night 11C/52F in Lea. Light N Sunday Largely dry. Day 19C/66F Night 10C/50F in Cinderford. Light/V Monday Scattered showers. Day 19C/66F Night 9C/48F in Newent. Light/V Tuesday Largely dry. Day 18C/64F Night 9C/48F in Hardwicke. Light/V Wednesday Largely dry. Day 17C/63F Night 10C/50F in Staunton. Light/V Outlook: Unsettled; fair temperatures. Pollen Count: Low/Mod UV: Mod/High Sunrise: 5.16 a.m. Sunset: 9.02 p.m. Moonrise: 1.14 p.m. Moonset: 3.21 a.m.