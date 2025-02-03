Forecast. Mostly dry; risk of some showers, possibly wintry. Bitterly cold. Frost. Thursday Dry, sunny spells. Day 5C/41F Night -3C/27F in Lea. Light NEFriday Dry, sunny spells. Day 5C/41F Night -2C/28F in Stroat. Light NESaturday Showers. Day 5C/41F Night -2C/28F in Strangford. Light NESunday Largely dry. Day 4C/39F Night -2C/28F in Cinderford. Light NEMonday Largely dry. Day 3C/37F Night -2C/28F in Newent. Light NETuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 3C/37F Night -2C/28F in Sling. Light NEWednesday Largely dry. Day 4C/39F Night -2C/28F in Walford. Light NEOutlook: Chiefly settled; Temperature range 3C to 6C.Risk of Snow: 50%Sunrise: 7.44 a.m. Sunset: 5.09 p.m.Moonrise: 10.36 a.m. Moonset: 4.26 a.m.