Forecast. Occasional showers, possibly wintry. Bitterly cold. Frost. Thursday Dry, cloudy. Day 4C/39F Night 0C/32F in Broadoak. Light NEFriday Largely dry. Day 4C/39F Night 0C/32F in Cinderford. Light NESaturday Dry, cloudy. Day 5C/41F Night -1C/30F in Strangford. Light NESunday Dry, cloudy. Day 5C/41F Night -1C/30F in Dixton. Light NEMonday Largely dry. Day 5C/41F Night -2C/34F in Little London. Light ETuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 6C/43F Night 0C/32F in Stroat. Light NEWednesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 5C/41F Night 0C/32F in Lea. Light NEOutlook: Largely settled; Temperature range 3C to 7C.Risk of Snow: 40%Sunrise: 7.32 a.m. Sunset: 5.22 p.m.Moonrise: 6.32 p.m. Moonset: 8.16 a.m.