Forecast. Essentially dry for much of the time. Chilly then milder. Light winds.Thursday Dry, sunny spells. Day 8C/46F Night 1C/34F in Newent. Light/VFriday Dry, sunny spells. Day 8C/46F Night 2C/36F in Fownhope. Light SESt David's Day Largely dry. Day 9C/48F Night 3C/37F in Bream. Light/VSunday Dry, sunny spells. Day 10C/50F Night 4C/39F in Elton. Light SWMonday Largely dry. Day 10C/50F Night 4C/39F in Cinderford. Mod SWTuesday Dry, sunny spells. Day 11C/52F Night 4C/39F in Stroat. Light WWednesday Dry, sunny. Day 11C/52F Night 5C/41F in Coughton. Mod SWOutlook: Unsettled; Temperature range 7C to 12C.Risk of Snow: 0%Sunrise: 7.03 a.m. Sunset: 5.48 p.m.Moonrise: 7.07 a.m. Moonset: 5.11 p.m.