Well last Monday - January 20 - was in the national calendar indeed Blue Monday.
So, did you feel any bluer than any other Monday? In my latter years of working in the corporate world all Mondays felt like a Blue Monday so much did I not like my working environment however thankfully I can now honestly say Mondays don’t have the same effect at all.
It is strange how indeed it has become a national day at all as it was originally conceived by a travel company who wanted to encourage people to book their summer holidays however the reason behind why usually the third Monday of the month falls on a series of factors that apparently effect our mood. The factors which have been noted are the weather, debt level, the amount of time since Christmas, time elapsed since failing our new year's resolutions, low motivational levels and the feeling of a need to take charge of a situation.
However, if you are feeling the effects of Blue Monday go easy on yourself, here are a few tips hopefully to also help you through any of the above that today may be lowering your mood!
The weather - this is one thing you cannot change so just accept it for what it is and know that behind every cloud lurks the sunshine and it will appear again soon.
Debt Level - If you are concerned about debt then seek help, do not be alone with this. There are plenty of avenues for free advice.
Amount of time since Christmas - again don't be blue about something you can't change - look forward and count the days to Spring - mark them off on your calendar and enjoy the evenings getting lighter.
Time elapsed since failing new year’s resolution - You haven't failed, you just have a slightly delayed start - whatever it is -YOU CAN DO THIS - start TODAY.
Low motivational levels - Time to take care of yourself, do not push yourself beyond your limits, practice some self-care, be grateful for what you do have in your life and forget the stuff you don't. Look around you and practice some mindfulness of being in the NOW. Take some time out for you, read a book, contact someone who will make you smile.
Feeling of taking charge - Whatever is troubling you take one baby step towards dealing with it today. One step at a time will bring results. Don't put it off until tomorrow, trust me you will go to bed tonight feeling better knowing that you took one action step today - even if it is just taking time to jot down in a notebook your plan.
I hope these tips have helped you today and indeed any day when you may just feel a little blue, after all I know from experience that sometimes Blue Monday can happen any day, date or time for some.
It may be that Blue Monday was a bit drearier for you this year or indeed maybe your 2025 hasn’t quite hit the spot yet but give it time, each day brings with it new hope and a chance to take a step nearer a brighter path ahead.