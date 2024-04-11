Over the years as I moved around my 22 house moves in 25 years music has accompanied every step of the way. There are tunes that bring back sad moments, broken relationships, my burnout and losing those we love however I see these as a reminder of how far I have travelled and how these situations have made me stronger. Then you have the songs of joy, the ones that remind me of my amazing childhood, which I always link back to country music, still a favourite of mine today; we have songs that help us commenerate the good times, the milestones as in our wedding in 2022 which was filled with smiles, music and dance. At our evening reception we planned our play list for the DJ and got a lot of compliments on how many were reminded of their youth.