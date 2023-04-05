Letter to the Editor: Not being able to get hold of up-to-date local papers, I must be one of many older readers puzzled by the workings of the District Council. So why NOW is there fresh discussion on the Northern Quarter?
Are there not other more pressing priorities or is this part of a search for an estate of old people’s houses ?
And moving Steam Mills School? I don’t think so.
What we need now is a calm spell and consideration for small children and young people.
In this area there are many youngsters who are on their second school and may have English only as a second language. Their teachers come from far and wide their parents may be miles away after they have left their children at the gates. Their minds are being filled with terrifying images. They may be constantly hungry, tired and not in the best of health.
Oldie, name and address supplied