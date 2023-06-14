This country home for sale could be a nature lover’s dream - complete with “glorious” views.
Morning Chorus, in Joyford, Coleford, is described as an “impeccable” country property with vast gardens and countryside views.
The property is entered through a stone-built porch into a hallway with tiled flooring, leading to a lounge featuring an open fireplace with a cast iron surround and a wooden mantel.
The kitchen and dining room benefits from patio doors, a pantry cupboard and a stone surround for a range oven, as well as characterful wooden beams.
Completing the ground floor are a snug, including a woodburner with a stone surround, a utility room and a shower room.
Upstairs, there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which has a cast-iron fireplace, a fitted wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom.
The gardens surround the property, with gravelled gardens and ranch-style fencing to the front, leading to the newly built garage area.
To the left of the gravelled drive, there is a stone built store shed, a log store and steps to the higher gardens.
The lawned gardens feature a forest flagstone patio and access to the upper grounds, which have fruit and vegetable plots, a greenhouse, and “super” views across the countryside.
In the grounds are two purpose-built barbecues, one of which has a pizza oven, a wooden shed, and a summer house with a decked terrace.
The property is being sold by Dean Estate Agents for a price of £725,000.
The agent commented: “Situated in the most glorious location is this impeccable detached country property hosting vast gardens and rural views across the surrounding countryside.
“Rarely available in this area and with such spacious accommodation, we urge your internal inspection as the location alone sets this property apart from the other property within the price range.
“An absolutely superb property for those looking for a lifestyle change to include space, gardens and rural living.”