This “charming” cottage for sale has character features throughout - and sits directly opposite woodlands.
Methley House, in Bream, is a period property which faces the forest, with wooded walks just outside the front door.
Character features of the property include period fireplaces, exposed beams and stable doors.
On the ground floor is a lounge, which has an exposed stone fireplace with a stone hearth, and a dining room with another feature fireplace and an inset wood burner.
The kitchen features exposed stone walling as well as space for a Rangemaster cooker, and completing this level is a WC.
From the dining room, stairs lead up to the first floor, where there are three bedrooms and a bathroom with a free-standing bathtub.
Outside, there are large enclosed gardens, which are mostly laid to lawn and incorporate various shrubs and an outbuilding.
The gardens have views over the surrounding woodland, and easy access to the forest walks opposite the property.
The house is being sold by Steve Gooch Estate Agents for a price of £425,000.
The agent said: “[This is] a three bedroom detached cottage situated directly opposite the woodland.
“Methley House is a charming, character property set on a generous plot with enclosed gardens.”