This “charming” period cottage for sale has been owned by the same family for more than 150 years.
Ayleford House, in Cinderford, dates back to 1866, having remained in the family since its construction, and has character period features throughout.
The entrance porch leads to the lounge, which includes a feature fireplace with a tiled surround and hearth, high ceilings, and a Georgian window with forest views.
Opposite this is the dining room, which also includes a feature fireplace and high ceilings, and has a door into the kitchen.
The kitchen is newly fitted and includes an integrated double oven, a feature oven recess and timber floorboards.
Completing the ground floor is a snug with a fireplace, a utility room, two bathrooms and a WC.
Moving upstairs, the first floor houses two bedrooms, one of which features a chimney breasts with alcoves, and both featuring woodland views.
On the second floor, the master bedroom includes an arched ceiling and a former chimney breast, while also on this level are two further bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, the grounds span 0.65 acres, and include a garden with mature trees and flower borders, a seating space, and a gate to woodland and Soudley Brook.
There is also a garage/workshop, two garden sheds and a potential vegetable garden.
The property is for sale by Steve Gooch Estate Agents for a guide price of £650,000.
The agent commented: “Welcome to this picturesque, detached house nestled in the quiet village of Soudley, Cinderford.
“Built in 1866 and having remained within the same family since its construction, this property is sure to captivate those with a love for historical homes and an ideal renovation project for those seeking to restore its former charm.
“As you step inside, you are greeted by an expansive entrance hall and two spacious reception rooms, offering plenty of space for relaxation and social gatherings. The property features five well-appointed bedrooms, providing ample room for family members or guests to stay comfortably. With three bathrooms, morning rush hours will be a thing of the past in this household.
“Nestled within a serene location along a quiet, no-through lane, Ayleford House boasts delightful gardens and grounds spanning approximately 0.65 acres, complete with the picturesque Soudley Brook bordering its perimeter.”