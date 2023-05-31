With the help of modern technology and a dedicated sales team, Ian Paterson and Laura Paterson-Groen have accomplished a smooth transition from Switzerland to their brand-new home in Ross on Wye. Carrying out most of their house buying journey via video calls, the couple have nestled comfortably into St Mary’s Garden Village, a burgeoning new community by the Edenstone Group.
Ian and Laura first met in Switzerland in 2010 and had since relocated between Cirencester, the Isle of Wight, and back to Switzerland. However, after 18 months abroad, they felt a strong pull towards their UK roots. Initially considering a return to the Isle of Wight, the dynamic housing market and challenges of property viewing from abroad led them to expand their search. That's when they discovered St Mary’s Garden Village.
Both were impressed by the grand scale of the development and its prime location. Despite being in Switzerland, the couple found the Edenstone sales team to be extraordinarily supportive, turning their decision to purchase a home unseen into a "no brainer". Trusting the Edenstone Group’s integrity, they felt reassured that their reservation would be honoured without concern for better offers.
Ian shared, “We were struck by the honesty and integrity of the company. We can’t believe how smoothly it went.” Laura concurred, adding, “Even though they had a lot of other customers, they made us feel like we were the only ones. It was brilliant.”
The couple visited the development only four times before moving in, each visit marked by significant progress – viewing the site, seeing their house at slab level, making selection choices, and finally, witnessing their completed home. They praised the Edenstone team’s eye for interior design, helping them make decisions that aligned with their personal taste.
Reflecting their warm welcome into the community, Laura said, “The people who work for Edenstone are fantastic – they’re supportive and really care. It helps you feel part of the Edenstone and Bluebell community.” Ian added that even amidst construction, the team's commitment to cleanliness and friendliness were remarkable.
Having now settled into their cosy two-bedroom home, complete with a sizeable garden that their three Maine Coon cats adore, the couple is excited about exploring their new surroundings. They particularly appreciate the community amenities like gardens, walking trails, and an upcoming community hub with a gym.
St Mary’s Garden Village, a project of the Edenstone Group, aims to offer a blend of communal facilities alongside a selection of 348 homes from Edenstone Homes and Bluebell Homes, catering to varied family sizes and preferences. This Ross on Wye's vibrant new neighbourhood illustrates how modern technology and a dedicated team can turn house-hunting from afar into an enjoyable, exciting journey.