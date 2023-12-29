Are you planning a deep clean in the New Year’s period?
You aren’t alone, as an estimated 64 per cent of people deep clean their homes in the days leading up to or following New Year's Day according to a study by the National Cleaning Institute.
With the numbers rising in recent years, experts at Mary’s Kitchen Flour Sack Towels have revealed their top tips for a New Year’s deep clean.
Allen Civlak, proprietor of the company, commented: “We’ve compiled the following checklist to help you with your New Year's deep clean.
“We recommend that you do each of the following tasks to implement our 20-minute timing technique. Set a timer for 20 minutes for each specific task.
“This helps you stay focused and prevents the cleaning process from becoming overwhelming.
“Kick things off in the spots that see the most action like your kitchen, bathroom, and living area. We recommend having a variety of cleaning supplies at hand so you can tackle many different types of messes.
"Give some extra attention to spots like appliances, windows, and floors as they will likely accumulate the most amount of dirt over the festive period.”
“We also recommend protecting your hands during cleaning by wearing dishwashing gloves. Apply a few drops of your favourite essential oil (diluted with a carrier oil) inside the gloves for a pleasant scent while you clean.”
Step One: Declutter
"Before you start with the deep cleaning, we suggest you go through your kitchen and declutter. Get rid of expired items and donate those you are not planning on using.
"Check your home appliances – store the ones you infrequently use in a cabinet and recycle or dispose of the ones you no longer need to free up space and tidy up your living area. This will also help you clear off your countertops. By doing so this will make the cleaning process more manageable."
Step Two: Empty and Clean Cabinets
"Take everything out of your cabinets and wipe down the shelves. This is an excellent opportunity to organise your pots, pans, dishes, and containers. Top tip - Consider adding shelf liners in your cabinet as this will make for easy cleanups in the future."
Step Three: Deep Clean Appliances
"Your appliances will accumulate the most amount of grime and dirt throughout the year, especially around the holidays. Therefore, it’s essential to make sure they all get a deep clean heading into the new year. When it comes to your refrigerator, remove all items and clean each shelf and drawer thoroughly. Check expiration dates and dispose of any expired or questionable food. Consider placing an open box of baking soda to absorb odours.
"For your oven, opt for a non-toxic oven cleaner to effectively remove stubborn grease and grime without harsh chemicals, making it a safer choice for both you and the environment.
"For your microwave, heat a bowl of water with lemon slices for a few minutes, then wipe down the interior. Stubborn stains can be tackled with a mixture of baking soda and water.
"To clean your dishwasher, run an empty cycle with a cup of vinegar, and for the coffee maker, run a solution of equal parts water and vinegar through a brewing cycle, followed by a couple of cycles with just water."
Step Four: Deep Clean Floors and Carpet
"If you have tile or laminate floors, mop them with a mixture of water and mild soap. For hardwood floors, use a cleaner recommended for wood surfaces. To get a deep clean, you may have to do this process a couple of times. However, each time pay extra attention to corners and edges and quite a bit of dirt and grime can accumulate here.
"For effective carpet cleaning, start by vacuuming thoroughly to remove loose dirt and debris. Consider using a carpet cleaner or steam cleaner for a deeper clean, following the manufacturer's instructions. High-traffic areas may benefit from professional cleaning once or twice a year, so use this opportunity to do this. Always check cleaning product labels for compatibility with your carpet type, and perform a patch test in an inconspicuous area. Finally, open windows or use fans to expedite drying and prevent mould growth."
Step Five: Window, Light Fixtures, Doorknobs and Handles Cleaning
"All of these areas are touched regularly, and because of this, they can become quite first. Clean windows with a vinegar-water solution and wipe down light fixtures with a damp cloth soaked in a diluted disinfecting mix. Dust and clean lampshades, and replace any burnt-out light bulbs. Finally, wipe down the doorknobs and handles with a disinfectant wipe or a mixture of rubbing alcohol and water.
"The most important thing to remember however is to take it easy on yourself. A deep clean of your home will take some time, so allow yourself to take plenty of breaks. Try to make the entire process a fun one by putting on some of your favourite music too!"
Step Six: Sink and Waste Disposal Refresh
"Clean and disinfect your sink by scrubbing it with baking soda or a mixture of lemon and salt. If you have a waste disposal, grind ice cubes to sharpen blades and freshen with citrus peels or a mixture of vinegar and baking soda."
Step Seven: Organise and Label
"After completing the cleaning process, take a thoughtful approach to organising your kitchen items. Consider your daily routines and habits to determine the most convenient placement for utensils, pots, pans, and pantry staples. Utilise containers and bins to categorise items, making it easier to locate what you need without rummaging through cluttered spaces.
"Invest in labels for containers to create a visually organised and aesthetically pleasing kitchen. Clear labelling not only adds a touch of orderliness but also streamlines your cooking and meal prep processes. Storage solutions such as drawer dividers, spice racks, and shelf organisers optimise space utilisation, preventing overcrowded cabinets and drawers.
"Arrange frequently used items in easily accessible areas to simplify your daily kitchen tasks. Store similar items together, grouping them by function or category, fostering a sense of order and efficiency. This not only enhances the visual appeal of your kitchen but also contributes to a more functional and enjoyable cooking environment. A well-organised kitchen saves time and reduces stress heading into 2024."