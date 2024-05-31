Looking to buy a new property but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From terraced houses to town centre apartments, there are a variety of options on the market in the Forest of Dean.
We’ve rounded up five of the area’s cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £120k.
Whitehill Lane, Drybook - £85,000
This mid-terraced home is in need of some modernisation and sits close to local amenities in Drybrook.
Inside, there is a living room, a fitted kitchen, a bathroom and utility space, and two bedrooms.
The property is described as an “excellent” find which is available chain free, and outside, there is a garden to the rear.
Hopes Close, Lydney - £95,000
This flat for sale is described as “spacious” and is conveniently located close to the town centre.
Inside, there is a reception hallway, a lounge, a kitchen with fitted white food, a double bedroom, and a shower room.
This property has allocated parking in a communal car park located to the rear of the property, while to the front of the property is a communal green area.
Old Vicarage Road, Coleford - £99,995
This first floor apartment is situated within walking distance of Lydney’s town centre.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room.
There is also a balcony accessed from the lounge, a built-in cupboard, and outside, there is off road parking.
Church Road, Cinderford - £109,000
This ground floor apartment is just half a mile from the town centre, and has a new fitted kitchen.
Inside, there is a kitchen and breakfast room, a living room, a bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom.
To the rear of the building, there is a car parking area with allocated parking for each property.
Market Street, Cinderford - £115,000
This first floor apartment is described as an “ideal” investment property or first-time purchase.
The accommodation is made up of a living room and kitchen area, a bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom.
The property also has views, and has a potential rental income of £7,020 per annum.