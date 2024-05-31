Looking to buy a new property but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From terraced houses to town centre apartments, there are a variety of options on the market in the Forest of Dean. 

We’ve rounded up five of the area’s cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £120k. 

Whitehill Lane, Drybook - £85,000

The house is mid-terraced. (Springbok Properties)

This mid-terraced home is in need of some modernisation and sits close to local amenities in Drybrook. 

Inside, there is a living room, a fitted kitchen, a bathroom and utility space, and two bedrooms. 

The property is described as an “excellent” find which is available chain free, and outside, there is a garden to the rear. 

Hopes Close, Lydney - £95,000

The flat is close to the town centre. (Aroha Properties)

This flat for sale is described as “spacious” and is conveniently located close to the town centre. 

Inside, there is a reception hallway, a lounge, a kitchen with fitted white food, a double bedroom, and a shower room. 

This property has allocated parking in a communal car park located to the rear of the property, while to the front of the property is a communal green area.

Old Vicarage Road, Coleford - £99,995

The property has its own balcony. (Toombs & Toombs )

This first floor apartment is situated within walking distance of Lydney’s town centre. 

The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room. 

There is also a balcony accessed from the lounge, a built-in cupboard, and outside, there is off road parking. 

Church Road, Cinderford - £109,000

The property has a newly fitted kitchen. (Trivett Hicks)

This ground floor apartment is just half a mile from the town centre, and has a new fitted kitchen.

Inside, there is a kitchen and breakfast room, a living room, a bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom. 

To the rear of the building, there is a car parking area with allocated parking for each property.

Market Street, Cinderford - £115,000

The apartment is on the first floor. (KJT Residential)

This first floor apartment is described as an “ideal” investment property or first-time purchase. 

The accommodation is made up of a living room and kitchen area, a bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom. 

The property also has views, and has a potential rental income of £7,020 per annum. 