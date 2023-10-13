Looking for a new property but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From investment opportunities to family homes, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in the Forest of Dean, all costing less than £100,000.
Cookson Terrace, Lydney - £75,000
This ground floor apartment is in a Grade II listed building on the edge of Lydney town.
The apartment comprises a hall, a lounge, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.
There is also a shared garden with a brick-built storage shed and off-road parking.
The property is being sold at auction, with bidding opening on Monday 23rd October 2023.
Hopes Close, Lydney - £85,000
This first floor flat is in need of some modernisation and is “great” for first-time buyers or investors.
Inside, there is a lounge and dining area, a kitchen, a bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, and a bathroom.
There is also off-road parking, with the property being close to main road links.
Duncan Drive, Lydney - £88,000 (Shared Ownership)
This mid-terrace house is a 40 per cent ownership buy, and is only available to those with a local connection to Lydney and in housing need.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a lounge, a kitchen with an electric oven, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
Outside, there is a private rear garden with a shed, as well as driveway parking for two cars.
Marine Gardens, Coleford - £92,500
This top floor apartment is described as “ideal” for a first time buyer or investor.
The accommodation is made up of a kitchen and living space, a bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom.
There is also an outside space, with communal gardens, and is close to Coleford town centre.
Mirium Park, Lydney - £99,000 (Shared Ownership)
This terraced house is a 45 per cent shared ownership buy, and is only available to those with a local connection to the Forest of Dean.
Inside, there is an open plan living space and kitchen with a fitted oven hob and hood, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
Outside, there is a private rear garden, with allocated parking.