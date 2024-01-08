Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
There are a variety of properties for sale in and around the Forest of Dean right now, from shared ownership houses to renovation opportunities.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market, all costing £120,000 or less.
Mirum Park, Lydney - £56,250
This end-of-terrace home is offered on a 25 per cent shared ownership basis to buyers with a local connection to the Forest of Dean.
The property is made up of an open plan living space with a fitted oven hob, two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a downstairs WC.
Double doors lead to the private garden, and the property also benefits from an allocated parking space.
Edinburgh Place, Broadwell - £90,000
This end-of-terrace house requires refurbishment and has the potential to extend, backing onto open fields.
Inside, there is a large lounge and dining area, a kitchen, a utility room, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC.
The property is being sold at auction on February 6, 2024 and has the potential to create off-street parking.
Severn Bore Close, Newnham - £102,000
This end terrace property is available to those with a local connection only, and is offered as a 40 per cent shared ownership property.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a kitchen and dining area, a lounge, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
Externally, there is a garden to the rear, and views over the River Severn.
Whitehill Lane, Drybrook - £115,000
This terraced house is in a “great” location, being close to the village’s amenities.
The property is made up of a sitting room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as built-in storage areas.
There is also an outdoor area with a shed that requires some updating.
Cadora Way, Coleford - £120,000
This end terraced home is sold on a 60 per cent shared ownership basis and includes solar panels.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a lounge and kitchen with a built-in oven, a cloakroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a front garden laid to lawn with a gravelled area, while to the rear is a larger garden with a patio area, an astroturf lawn and two garden sheds.