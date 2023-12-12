Looking for a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From a character cottage to an apartment in a former chapel, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Forest of Dean at the moment.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes available right now, all costing less than £175k.
Severn Bore Close, Newnham - £102,000
This end-terraced house in Newnham is a 40 per cent shared ownership home in a “picturesque” development.
Inside, there is a lounge with a patio door, a kitchen and dining room, two bedrooms, a family bathroom and a WC.
The property has views over the River Severn and comes with a garden and parking space.
Silver Street, Littledean - £140,000
This cottage for sale has character features and is for sale by unconditional online auction tomorrow [Thursday, December 14].
The property comprises a lounge with an inglenook fireplace, a fitted kitchen, two bedrooms, a large bathroom and a utility room.
Outside, there are large gardens which have countryside views.
Church Street, Cinderford - £159,000
This apartment is set over two floors and sits in the former Sunday school rooms, retaining chapel features throughout.
Inside, there is a hallway with a polished oak floor and wide chapel stairs, an open plan sitting and dining room with tall chapel windows, a kitchen with integrated appliances, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property has views over the forest canopy and is one of five apartments in the development.
Flaxley Street, Cinderford - £162,000
This mid-terraced property is described as being in a “convenient location” and has no onward chain.
The home comprises a lounge and diner with a fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms with built-in cupboards, and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a rear garden which is laid to lawn and features a patio area, as well as double wooden gates.
Speedwell, Coleford - £172,000
This semi-detached house for sale is a modern home which is close to woodland walks.
Inside, there is a living and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms with wardrobes, a bathroom, and loft space.
Outside, there is a front garden with a lawned area, and a rear garden with a gravelled area, a garden shed and an outside tap.