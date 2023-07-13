Looking for a new home but aiming to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre houses to rural apartments, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in the Forest of Dean - all costing £125,000 or less.
Lucy Court, English Bicknor - £99,995
This ground floor apartment is described as “delightful” as an “ideal” first time buy or investment opportunity.
Inside, there is an open plan lounge and kitchen, which has been recently refitted, a utility area, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a communal parking area and a garage, with the property being located in a “highly” sought-after location.
High Street, Cinderford - £105,000
This ground floor apartment sits next to a “major” employment area, and has rental potential of more than £6,000 per year.
The property comprises a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a courtyard and an off road parking area, and the property is described as an “ideal” investment property.
Pembroke Street, Cinderford - £120,000
This mid-terrace house is in a town centre location and has character features such as Georgian bar windows.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a kitchen, a lounge with a chimney breast and alcoves, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
Outside, there is a front courtyard of patio stones and enclosed with a brick surround and a wrought iron gate.
High Street, Aylburton - £125,000
This ground floor apartment sits in the semi-rural village of Aylburton, offering potential for an investment purchaser or a first-time buyer.
The accommodation comprises an open plan kitchen and living area with fitted storage, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside, the property benefits from access to shared gardens, which are predominately laid to lawn, and a communal parking area.
Hill Street, Lydney - £125,000
This first floor apartment in Lydney town has been newly renovated and is energy efficient.
Inside, there is a lounge and kitchen area, a storage cupboard, two bedrooms and a shower room.
There is a communal rear courtyard, parking for one vehicle, and a private intercom system.