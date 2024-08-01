Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre apartments to first-time homes, there is a range of properties on the market in the Forest of Dean.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £120,000.
Market Street, Cinderford - £95,000
This first floor apartment for sale is described as an “ideal” investment or property for a first time buyer.
The accommodation comprises a living room and kitchen area, a bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom.
The property also benefits from treetop views, and has a potential rental income of £7,020 per annum.
St Marys Square, Lydney - £105,000
This ground floor flat for sale sits in a quiet cul-de-sac and is within walking distance of the town centre.
The flat is made up of a lounge and dining room, a kitchen, one bedroom and a wet room.
Outside, there is a front garden made up of gravel and shrubbery, while to the side is a shared courtyard and to the rear is a small garden area.
Marine Gardens, Coleford - £115,000
This first floor apartment for sale is within walking distance of the town centre and is accessed via a communal lobby.
Inside, there is a lounge, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, two bedrooms, one of which has a built-in wardrobe, and a bathroom.
The property also benefits from communal lawns for residents and parking areas.
Marine Gardens, Coleford - £119,000
This second floor apartment for sale is in a convenient location close to the town centre and has no onward chain.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there are communal lawns wrapping around the property with a communal car park to the rear which is on a first come, first served basis.
Star Pitch, Mitcheldean - £125,000
This cottage for sale is described as an “ideal” investment opportunity, and could be used as a holiday rental.
The cottage includes an open plan living room and kitchen with a fireplace, a porch and sun room, a large bedroom and a bathroom.
The property is in a tucked-away location close to the village centre and to the front of the cottage is a small patio area.