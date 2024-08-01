Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From town centre apartments to first-time homes, there is a range of properties on the market in the Forest of Dean. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £120,000. 

Market Street, Cinderford - £95,000

cheapest fod
The apartment is on the first floor. (KJT Residential )

This first floor apartment for sale is described as an “ideal” investment or property for a first time buyer. 

The accommodation comprises a living room and kitchen area, a bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom. 

The property also benefits from treetop views, and has a potential rental income of £7,020 per annum. 

St Marys Square, Lydney - £105,000 

cheapest fod
The flat is within walking distance of the town centre. (Aroha Properties )

This ground floor flat for sale sits in a quiet cul-de-sac and is within walking distance of the town centre. 

The flat is made up of a lounge and dining room, a kitchen, one bedroom and a wet room. 

Outside, there is a front garden made up of gravel and shrubbery, while to the side is a shared courtyard and to the rear is a small garden area. 

Marine Gardens, Coleford - £115,000

cheapest fod
The property is on the first floor. (KJT Residential )

This first floor apartment for sale is within walking distance of the town centre and is accessed via a communal lobby.  

Inside, there is a lounge, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, two bedrooms, one of which has a built-in wardrobe, and a bathroom. 

The property also benefits from communal lawns for residents and parking areas. 

Marine Gardens, Coleford - £119,000

cheapest fod
The apartment is on the second floor. (Steve Gooch Estate Agents)

This second floor apartment for sale is in a convenient location close to the town centre and has no onward chain. 

The accommodation is made up of a lounge and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there are communal lawns wrapping around the property with a communal car park to the rear which is on a first come, first served basis.

Star Pitch, Mitcheldean - £125,000

cheapest fod
The cottage is close to the village centre. (Steve Gooch Estate Agents )

This cottage for sale is described as an “ideal” investment opportunity, and could be used as a holiday rental.

The cottage includes an open plan living room and kitchen with a fireplace, a porch and sun room, a large bedroom and a bathroom.

The property is in a tucked-away location close to the village centre and to the front of the cottage is a small patio area.