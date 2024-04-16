Looking to buy a new home but want to keep costs to a minimum? 

From town centre houses to duplex apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Forest of Dean. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £155,000 or less. 

Hopes Close, Lydney - £95,000

The property is close to the town centre. (Aroha Properties)

This ground floor flat is close to the town centre and is described as “spacious” and in a “great location”. 

The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and a shower room. 

Outside, there is a communal green area to the front of the building, while to the rear is allocated parking. 

Marine Gardens, Coleford - £120,000

The apartment is on the first floor. (KJT Residential)

This first floor apartment is within walking distance of the town centre and is close to motorway links. 

The property comprises a lounge, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there are communal gardens which are laid to lawn, and parking for residents.

Church Street, Newent - £125,000

The apartment is a duplex. (Naylor Powell)

This top floor apartment is a duplex spanning two levels and is in a popular market town. 

Inside, the accommodation includes a living room with a sash window, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Externally, there is a communal garden to the rear of the property, with a combination of lawned and gravelled areas.

High Street, Cinderford - £140,000

The property has been fully redecorated. (City Home)

This terraced property has been fully redecorated and is in a central location in Cinderford. 

The house is made up of a lounge, a kitchen and diner, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an airing cupboard. 

Outside, there is a separate outbuilding that could be developed into a garage and a rear garden.

Flaxley Street, Cinderford - £155,000

The property is "ideal" for a first-time buyer. (Toombs & Toombs Property)

This mid-terraced property is described as “ideal” for a first-time buyer or investor and has no onward chain. 

The accommodation comprises a large lounge and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is a rear garden which is laid to lawn and has a patio area, plus double gates. 