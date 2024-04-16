Looking to buy a new home but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre houses to duplex apartments, there are a variety of properties on the market in the Forest of Dean.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £155,000 or less.
Hopes Close, Lydney - £95,000
This ground floor flat is close to the town centre and is described as “spacious” and in a “great location”.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, bedroom with a built-in wardrobe and a shower room.
Outside, there is a communal green area to the front of the building, while to the rear is allocated parking.
Marine Gardens, Coleford - £120,000
This first floor apartment is within walking distance of the town centre and is close to motorway links.
The property comprises a lounge, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there are communal gardens which are laid to lawn, and parking for residents.
Church Street, Newent - £125,000
This top floor apartment is a duplex spanning two levels and is in a popular market town.
Inside, the accommodation includes a living room with a sash window, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Externally, there is a communal garden to the rear of the property, with a combination of lawned and gravelled areas.
High Street, Cinderford - £140,000
This terraced property has been fully redecorated and is in a central location in Cinderford.
The house is made up of a lounge, a kitchen and diner, two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an airing cupboard.
Outside, there is a separate outbuilding that could be developed into a garage and a rear garden.
Flaxley Street, Cinderford - £155,000
This mid-terraced property is described as “ideal” for a first-time buyer or investor and has no onward chain.
The accommodation comprises a large lounge and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a rear garden which is laid to lawn and has a patio area, plus double gates.