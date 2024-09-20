Looking for a new home or to expand your property portfolio but want to keep costs to a minimum?
From cottages to coach houses, there are a range of properties on the market in the Forest of Dean.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing £125,000 or less.
Pembroke Street, Cinderford - £110,000
This house for sale sits on the end of a terrace and is close to the outskirts of Cinderford town centre.
The accommodation is made up of a hallway, a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
Outside, there is an enclosed and paved courtyard, and the property is described as being “ideal” for a first time buy or investment.
Rosedale Court, Cinderford - £110,000
This flat for sale is described as being “spacious” and “well presented”, and sits in a “convenient” location.
Inside, there is a living area, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, a bedroom and a three piece bathroom.
Outside, there is a parking space for one vehicle adjacent to the property, which is through an arched entrance from College Road.
Forest Road, Milkwall - £120,000
This coach house for sale is described as being a “distinctive” opportunity with newly installed solar panels.
The property contains an open plan living space with a built-in hob and electric oven, a bedroom with a built-in double wardrobe, and a cloakroom.
The coach house is close to scenic woodland trails, and there are garages beneath the property.
Flaxley Street, Cinderford - £125,000
This mid-terraced cottage for sale is described as being an “ideal” DIY refurbishment project.
The accommodation comprises a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, to the front is a courtyard garden, while to the rear is a garden laid to grass and a garage.
The Moorwood, Lydbrook - £125,000
This semi-detached cottage is for sale by online auction and requires some upgrading throughout.
Inside, there is a lounge, a sunroom, a kitchen and breakfast room, three bedrooms, a bathroom, a utility room and a WC.
Outside, there is a front garage and a rear garage, plus further land with outbuildings. The property is described as an “ideal” home or investment opportunity.