Looking to buy a new home or expand your property portfolio? It’s worth checking out what is available via auction.
From town centre homes and renovation projects to land parcels, there are a variety of properties to consider. Here are some of the properties up for auction around the Forest of Dean at the moment.
Spout Lane, Drybrook - £40,000
This parcel of land sits in an elevated position and has “far-reaching” views, being well maintained and in a secluded position.
The land spans 0.29 acres and sits on the site of a former cottage and is an amenity land.
The land is potentially suitable for alternative uses subject to obtaining the necessary consents.
It is being sold at auction on 2nd August 2023.
Pembroke Street, Cinderford - £65,000
This mid-terraced house sits on Pembroke Street and is close to public transport links.
On the ground floor of the property is a reception room, a kitchen, and a bathroom, while upstairs there are three bedrooms.
Outside, there are gardens to both the front and rear of the house, and the property is being sold at auction on August 1st 2023.
Barrowell Lane, St Briavels - £75,000
This detached house is fire damaged throughout and is in need of demolition.
The house originally included three bedrooms, with driveway parking, a garage, and gardens to the front and rear.
There is a total floor area of 96 square metres, and the house is being sold via online auction from 6th to 7th September 2023.
The Gorse, Coleford - £300,000
This semi-detached property comes with half an acre of land and outbuildings with planning to convert to holiday lets.
The house comprises a kitchen, a family room, a sitting room, a utility room, five bedrooms, and a family bathroom.
The property is surrounded by countryside and is being sold by unconditional national online auction.
Trafalgar, Cinderford - £500,000
This detached house sits in lands extending to approximately three acres, and is close to the High Street and the town centre.
Inside, there are three reception rooms, two additional rooms, a kitchen and breakfast room, a bathroom, a cloakroom, and ten bedrooms.
In the grounds, there are outbuildings and a two-bedroom annexe, and the house is being sold at auction on 1st August 2023.