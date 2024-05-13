This historic village pub for sale is a local staple and includes a spacious two-storey home.
The King’s Head, in Blakeney, is believed to date back to 1884 and was originally a coaching inn.
The property is Grade II listed, and is constructed of painted rubble with a Welsh slate roof, having single storey modern extensions to the front.
The pub was refurbished in the 1960s, and in the 1970s had a well-established darts team that won trophies in multiple tournaments.
In 2008, the pub was closed, being briefly reopened and then closed again until May 2011, and by 2015, the property was trading as an Italian restaurant.
In 2022 the pub was reopened once again, and has also been used as a village cafe.
Entering the property, on the ground floor are several bar, lounge and restaurant rooms, as well as a kitchen, a utility room, a storage room and customer toilets.
Above the trading area is living accommodation, with the first floor being made up of three reception rooms, a kitchen, a shower room and a bathroom, while on the second floor are two bedrooms.
Outside, there is a walled beer garden, and a car park, while the property itself has the potential to be used as a restaurant, a bar, a pub, or holiday let subject to planning permissions.
The property is being sold by Toombs & Toombs for a guide price of £450,000.
The agent commented: “Toombs & Toombs Properties are pleased to offer for sale this historic village public house with parking and a walled garden.
“In more recent years the property has traded as a public House, Italian restaurant and a village cafe/play centre.
“Internal living accommodation is available above the commercial layout.”